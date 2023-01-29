The overall victory in the Argentinian stage race was for Colombian Miguel Ángel López. His lead in the general classification was no longer in danger in the short, flat final stage in and around San Juan. He was 30 seconds over the Italian Filippo Ganna.

Jakobsen was well up front in the closing kilometers, but he got a bit locked up in the decisive meters and couldn’t get past Welsford. In addition, he lost his balance slightly because he hit a spectator’s outstretched mobile phone just before the finish line. He had won the second stage in the Tour of San Juan.