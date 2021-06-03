Sam, the new mascot of Samsung It did not take long for it to become an internet phenomenon, especially among fans of technology who immediately turned it into waifu.

Unfortunately it did not take long to desecrate his image, and the famous rule 34 attacked with all his might bringing fanarts not suitable for minors.

Fortunately, not all tributes to Sam represented a nuisance to Samsung and a cosplay version showed us what it would look like in real life.

The cosplayer Larissa Rochefort He wasted no time in creating his own version of Sam, and we are sure that until Samsung will love it.

Taking as a reference the images uploaded by the company, she adapted one of her garments with the official font of the brand and copied the style of the virtual girl.

The result is a version live action With which you are sure to fall in love and that does not ask anything of the virtual.

Despite being a simple representation of Sam that only required a shirt of Samsung and some jeans, this one cosplay looks good thanks to the attitude of Larissa Rochefort.

Of course the haircut also plays an important role in giving us the illusion that it is indeed the new waifu that the internet is going crazy over.

The response from his followers was quite positive, although there was a comedian who asked him to do a photo session based on Sam’s rule 34, although Samsung does not like it.

If you want to follow the work of this cosplayer you can do it through your Instagram account.

What did you think of this cosplay of the new mascot of the Korean company?

