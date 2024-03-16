The days advance andSam Smith fans are anxious about the singer's arrival for the supershow that will be given this March 20 at the National Stadium. The singer has confirmed, through his work team, that he is excited to try Peruvian cuisine and expressed his desire to meet his Peruvian audience for the first time.

The artist will arrive accompanied by his entire band so that his fans can enjoy an unprecedented concert in the north stand of the National Stadium and there are few tickets left on the Teleticket platform.

What did Sam Smith say about his arrival in Peru?

This will be the first time that Sam Smith will come to our country. Among his work team, the singer expressed that he feels great excitement about arriving in South America, since he knows well the roots that his unconditional fans have.

Furthermore, he is impressed that the language barrier is not an obstacle for his fans to search for his songs and consume his art. “Sam is eager to get to Peru and always says that his music is the best gift he can give his fans. “He feels excited about the country (Peru) and attracted to its culture,” said a spokesperson for Master Live, the production company in charge of the concert.

Prices for the Sam Smith concert. Photo: Teleticket See also Sam Smith in Peru: when will the concert be and where to buy tickets?

Does Sam Smith want to try Peruvian food?

In addition to culture, Sam Smith will also have the opportunity to try national food. During his stay, he hopes to try various famous dishes such as ceviche and lomo saltado.

“It has been planned to have a catering service with the best of local cuisine. Sam Smith knows the world-famous Peruvian cuisine and has not stopped asking about some dishes that are very popular such as ceviche, lomo saltado and ají de gallina. “said the spokesperson.

Although there are only a few days left until his concert, he still does not know what the repertoire of songs that the artist will sing in the long-awaited concert will be.

Sam Smith is one of the most famous singers in the United Kingdom. Photo: Instagram

Who is Sam Smith?

Samuel Frederick Smith, whose stage name is Sam Smith, is a 31-year-old British celebrity who has achieved great recognition with his songs: an Oscar for best original song for 'Writings on the Wall' and a Golden Globe for the same work of art.

His fame positions him as one of the new youth idols for his famous songs 'I'm Not The Only One', 'Too Good At Goodbyes', which are used in countless film productions.

The performer debuted in the recording industry in 2014 with his album 'In the Lonely Hour', which took him to number 1 in the United Kingdom and won four Grammy Awards that same year: best pop vocal album, best new artist, record of the year and song of the year.