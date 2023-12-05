Sam Smith He is one of the most listened to British singers in Peru. Little by little it made a name for itself and today, millions claim to have it in their countries. For this reason, many are looking forward to having him in Lima and enjoying his greatest successes. Luckily, the wait is over and the artist is about to arrive in our country.

When and where will the Sam Smith concert be?

Sam Smith will give an unforgettable concert in Lima on March 20, 2024. The event will take place at National Stadium, whose capacity is more than 43,000 people. The concert was confirmed by the singer-songwriter himself, who shared the post of Teleticket.

Where to buy tickets for the Sam Smith concert?

Tickets for the Sam Smith concert will be on sale through Teleticket.

Teleticket announces Sam Smith concert. Photo: Instagram

When is the pre-sale for the Sam Smith concert?

As announced by Teleticketthe Interbank pre-sale will take place on December 7 and 8 while supplies last.

What hits will Sam Smith sing?

He still doesn’t know which of his repertoire of songs the artist will sing in the long-awaited concert.

Who is Sam Smith?

Samuel Frederick Smith, whose stage name is Sam Smith, is a 31-year-old British celebrity. He is known for his prodigious voice and was with his success ‘Too Good At Goodbyes’ who achieved stardom.