Sam Smith is on Peruvian soil for his first concert in Lima, as part of his tour 'Gloria: The Blackout'. The long-awaited show will take place at the National Stadium of Lima (North Tribune). The British singer, internationally recognized for his hit songs and for being awarded multiple awards, including Grammys and an Oscar, will offer his best repertoire Wednesday 20 March. In this event, the Peruvian singer-songwriter, Adrián Bello, who stands out for his indie style, will be the opening act for the event.

Since the announcement of this long-awaited concert, fans have high expectations for the start of this great event and, for you to enjoy the concert, you should take into account some recommendations that we provide in this note.

What are the entry gates for the Sam Smith concert?

To attend the concert in an organized manner, it is essential to know the designated access routes, according to the map of the North Tribune of the National Stadium spread by Masterlive Peru, concert organizer. In this way, a smooth and orderly arrival at the event is ensured.

Left Side Grandstand, Expressway: door 16

Central Grandstand, Expressway: door 15 and 12

Right side tribune, José Díaz avenue: door 11

Campo, Manuel Corpancho jirón: door 18 and 9.

Doors marked for the Sam Smith concert. Photo: Masterlive Peru

What time does the Sam Smith concert start?

Access to the José Díaz venue will be enabled at 5:00 pm, therefore, attendees must take into account the schedule so that they can take precautions. Prior to the concert, the Peruvian singer-songwriter Adrián Bello will be the one who will open the event at 8:00 pm. Subsequently, the acclaimed British singer, Sam Smith, will take the stage at 9:30 pm, at which time he will begin his presentation on this unique and unforgettable night for his fans.

Schedule for the Sam Smith concert. Photo: Masterlive Peru

Recommendations for the Sam Smith concert

It is recommended to use public transportation or taxis to go to the concert.

Keep in mind that entry will be made according to the distribution of doors on the entry map. It is emphasized that there will be no readmissions.

It is important that you have your ID on hand, as it is necessary to enter the stadium, along with your entrance ticket.

It is recommended that the exit and emergency topics be identified once you enter the stadium.

Attendees have the option of identifying themselves with their printed tickets or from their cell phone.

It is advisable to avoid carrying valuable objects. If you are carrying a backpack, prior inspection is necessary beforehand, at the entrance door.

Avoid buying from resellers, as they could sell fake tickets. In these cases, there is no right to claim.

Sam Smith concert setlist

Stay With Me

I'm Not The Only One

Like I Can

Nirvana

Too Good at Goodbyes

To Die For

perfect

Diamonds

How Do You Sleep?

Dancing With a Stranger

Kissing You

Lay Me Down

Love Goes

Gimme

Lose You

Promise (bonus track)

I'm Not Here To Make Friends

Latch (feat. Sam Smith)

I Feel Love

Glory

Unholy.

Are there still tickets for the Sam Smith concert?

Tickets for the concert Sam Smith They can be purchased from the Teleticket website. To attend the long-awaited show in the North Grandstand area of ​​the National Stadium, ticket prices vary depending on the selected location. To date, tickets for the 'field' area are sold out, only the central stand and side stands are available.

Field: 499.00 soles (SOLD OUT)

Central Grandstand: 377.00 soles

Right Side Tribune: 165.00 soles

Left Side Tribune: 165.00 soles.



