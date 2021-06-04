If there is something that we know that can unite the world, it is good causes, as happened once with the good Tomiii 11, who brought together all Latin American gamers to fulfill a dream, however, there are other things that are a little more «artificial »That can also turn everyone upside down on the internet, like Samsung’s virtual assistant.

As you surely know, Samsung decided to renew the appearance of its own assistant to turn it into a slightly more friendly and technical AI, although inadvertently it ended up creating one of the most recent waifus on the internet. Sam came not only to make life easier for the owners of the brand’s devices, but also to unify the internet by giving it a lot of love and a great spot in the artist community.

Sam transforms into the mighty warrior from Alita: Battle Angel

Of course, Sam was compared to different figures of entertainment, such as anime characters or music videos, however, the particular vision of one of the artists puts her in the eye of all Alita fans; Battle Angel by dressing her with all the essence of this work of fiction.

How you can see in the following fan art (created by Paul Untitled and shared on Twitter), Sam’s complexion and face profile are quite similar to Gally (or “Alita”, as we know her here); Thanks to the film adaptation of this manga, people became very interested in the original work and even, people cry out for a sequel because of the excellent work that Robert Rodriguez made in 2019.

There is no doubt that internet artists are super fast to generate this type of reinvention of almost anything that exists on the internet, and we are sure that brands love to see how people receive these new virtual characters that every time they become more common and a standard to exemplify artificial intelligences.

What did you think of this fan art? It left us with our mouths open and incidentally, it is a reminder to raise our voices for a sequel to Alita: Battle Angel.

