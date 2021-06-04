Sam was shared on the social networks of Lightfarm as the new virtual assistant of Samsung. However, it appears that this project was rejected by the company. But, the internet has embraced it quite well, becoming the sensation of the internet in no time.

In fact, NSFW artists performed fanarts within minutes of the company going public with Sam. But, it was not the only group that wanted to show their passion for her, now the cosplayer Angie griffin joins artists who want to personify her and bring her to real life.

Angie Griffin became Sam of flesh and blood

Artists and cosplayers have shown their admiration and love for Sam, but perhaps one of the most similar to her has been Angie griffin who even created her own brand blouse Samsung galaxy. It was through instagram that he shared his work with the message: ‘How can I help you today? I couldn’t sleep yesterday so I cosplayed as the Samsung Girl. ‘.

In addition to the great resemblance it has with the rejected virtual assistant Sam. In its instagram also shared a NSFW version of her cosplay. So rule 34 came not only through artists and cartoonists, but cosplayers as well.

