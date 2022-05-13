Today one of the most beloved characters of Marvel it is spider-man, that is due to how important his last movie was and what is coming for the future in different projects, not just the movies. Speculation even arose as to whether sam raimi could direct the fourth film with Tom Hollandsomething that was denied very recently by the filmmaker.

This is what he told the media Los Angeles Times when they asked him the question during a premiere of Dr Strange 2:

I love Spider-Man. And I love Tom Holland in the role. But if I did a new movie, it would probably have to be with Tobey or I’d break my neck.

Previously, Raimi has confirmed that he would like to do a fourth part, but of his original trilogy, something that is not linked to the stories of Marvel that have been built since 2008 with Hombre de Hierro.

Here more comments from Raimi:

There was a great story there, my love for the characters hasn’t diminished one iota. It would be the same thing that would stop me now that stopped me then: Does Tobey want to do it? Is there an emotional arc for him? Is there a big conflict for this character? And is there a worthy villain to fit? There are many questions that would have to be answered. If they could be answered, I would love to.

With this confirmation, it is much more likely that we will see sam rami in a third part of Dr Strange than in a fourth for the spider-man from Tom Holland. In fact, the unknown at this time is knowing who will be in charge of the management from now on, since John Watts it came out of Marvel after No Way Home.

Via: gamingbible