When Sam Raimi learned that Marvel president Kevin Feige would be working on his first horror film with Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness, he was pleased to be summoned. “I loved that he called me to direct it. I was able to take those horror movies that I made as a youngster, apply how I learned to create suspense, to play with the audience, to scare them now! I was able to use all of that in the scary scenes,” he confesses.

Famous for his work on iconic superhero films like Spider-Man, Sam Raimi and screenwriter Michael Waldron spoke for five minutes with The Republic via Zoom, hours before the premiere of the long-awaited new installment of Marvel, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, which arrives in theaters today.

“If they’ve been following the Doctor Strange and Avengers movies, I think fans are going to be able to get in line with Michael Waldron and what he’s done. After these adventures, I think you can look forward to a deeper look at who this man (Doctor Strange) is, what he has witnessed, and also how all of that has led him to grow as a human being. It’s the next step of evolution for him, that’s the particular rank that fans can look forward to,” Raimi reveals.

He adds that as a director he has a particular way of imprinting a stamp on his productions. “I try to work with the Scream Player to decide which scenes are the most interesting and what meaning they carry; I try to understand the most important part of Michael’s job and what the actor should do to communicate the intentions of the character. My job is to interpret the script the way I see it.”

Michael Waldron. Sam Raimi. Photo: Composition/Dissemination

For his part, the screenwriter Michael Waldron, applauded for his work on ‘Loki’, is the other great architect of Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness. For him, writing about this story of multiple universes and working in duplicity with Sam Raimi, “has been a joy and a dream come true. We’ve worked together for quite a while now and I think that gives us the ability to look back and see how all of those things, the definition of finding a hero and how it exceeds your expectations, have been great,” he says.

In addition, he acknowledges that there is a connection between Doctor Strange and other Marvel productions, such as ‘Loki’ and ‘Wandavision’. “In some way each one of the movies in the MCU shapes the others that follow. ‘Loki’ season 1 discovers the multiverse and Doctor Strange is, in many ways, the result of that. Now we have to see and wait how that affects future films, ”he reveals.

Regarding the fact that several countries in the Middle East, including Egypt, have canceled the premiere of the film because they consider the inclusion of the homosexual character América Chavez to be “inappropriate,” Waldron regrets it. “I feel bad for the fans who won’t be able to enjoy this movie, which in the end is a positive story about hope. It is a film in which Disney has drawn its weapons and we have followed its will on the screen based on the comics.

Raimi has also referred to the war between Russia and Ukraine in statements to the Europa Press agency. “The scariest thing is reality. Right now, the terror is in what is happening in Ukraine, which is an act of contempt for history, of complete ignorance.”