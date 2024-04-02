After the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home In 2021, multiple rumors suggested that Sony could be working on Spider-Man 4 with Tobey Maguire, and thus put an end to the story that Sam Raimi began in 2002. Although almost three years have passed since this, The director has finally spoken about it, and there is no good news.

In a recent interview with CBR, Raimi was asked about the possibility of a new Spider-Man movie starring Tobey Maguire. Unfortunately, The director has not been contacted for this project, nor has he spoken to the actor about it.. This is what he said about it:

“I read about it.” [por los rumores de Spider-Man 4], but I'm not working on it yet. I mean, Marvel and Columbia are very successful with the current Spider-Man movies and the path they're on there. I'm not sure if they would come back to me and say, 'Well, guys, we can tell that story too!' But I love all the new Spider-Man movies. I loved Spider-Man: No Way Home. It was really very powerful to see Tobey [Maguire] again in it. I haven't talked to Tobey about it, but maybe Marvel or Columbia Pictures has. I'm sure he would have heard something about it if [Spider-Man 4] was in development.”

It wasn't just Tobey Maguire's appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home which fueled rumors that the production of Spider-Man 4 was already in production, but Sony, who has the rights to the arachnid for the purpose, has made several nods to this possibility. However, they haven't committed to anything clear so far, and considering their projects are failures, they probably don't have the confidence to make this a reality.

However, There is a possibility of seeing Tobey Maguire once again as Spider-Mansince rumors suggest that this actor would reprise the role in Avengers: Secret Wars. On related topics, Zendaya will return for Spider-Man 4 in the MCU. Likewise, all the live-action Spider-Man movies return to the cinema.

Editor's Note:

Like many, I would like to see Spider-Man 4 with Tobey Maguire, but this is impossible. It is best to accept that Spider-Man 3 It was the end of this era, and giving a chance to whatever the MCU is preparing for us.

Via: CBR