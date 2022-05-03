From the first installment of “Doctor Strange” in 2016 we see Stephen Strange using the eye of agamottowhich has within it the gem of Time.

However, after what was seen in “avengers endgame”, where all the gems were destroyed, many fans wonder why the sorcerer still has the talisman hanging around his neck, as seen in “Spider-Man: no way home” and as has been seen in the trailers of “Doctor Strange: in the multiverse of madness”.

YOU CAN SEE: “Doctor Strange 2″: Screenwriter Explains How “Rick and Morty” Prepared Him for the “Multiverse of Madness”

A new TV spot for “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” confirms the appearance of Captain Carter, The Illuminati and Charles Xavier in the next MCU movie. Photo: Composition/Marvel

What will we see in “Doctor Strange 2”?

The official synopsis reads as follows: “Dr. Stephen Strange casts a forbidden spell that opens a portal to the multiverse. However, a threat arises that may be too big for his team to handle.”

Why does Doctor Strange still use the Eye of Agamotto?

During an interview with the Cineblend medium, director Sam Raimi answered the question.

“The Eye of Agamotto still has magical properties, even without the time stone., as any true Strange fan would know. So he still reveals things unseen to her,” the filmmaker noted.

Although Sam Raimi did not give more details, everything indicates that the talisman would help Strange to be able to see through magical spells and tricks, or even help him observe various places around the world.

To know more details, it only remains to wait for the premiere of “Doctor Strange: in the multiverse of madness”, which is scheduled for next May 5.