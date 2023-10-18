Sam Neillstar of Jurassic Park and Event Horizon, who last year was diagnosed with blood cancer Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma), has said that he is not afraid of death, that he is ready to leave, but that he is terrified of the idea of ​​leaving acting.

The 76-year-old actor left chemotherapy in favor of an experimental treatment that is working, since his disease has been in remission for 12 months, but doctors have warned him that it will stop working, the press indicated.

In New Zealand he gave statements to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation’s ‘Australian Story’ program, and said that death would be “annoying” to him, but he is “not even remotely afraid” and is “prepared to die.”

It was revealed that her doctors tried chemotherapy, but it stopped working after three months. They then switched to a medication that requires infusions every two weeks, which put her cancer into remission, but has difficult side effects, so “the medication will stop working at some point.”

Seven months ago, Neill revealed his diagnosis in his memoir Did I Ever Tell You This? (Have I Ever Told You This?), which became a bestseller in Australia and New Zealand.

There he explained that a year earlier he had been diagnosed with angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, a rare cancer that affected the blood and was quite advanced. “The thing is, I’m done. Possibly dying.”

Neill received the cameras of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation’s ‘Australian Story’ at his ranch in New Zealand and noted that he tries to forget his illness whenever he can. “I know I have it, but I’m not really interested. “I started to look at my life and realized how immensely grateful I am for much of it…” he said about his cancer.

“It’s out of my control. If you can’t control it, don’t get involved,” he said, claiming that he leaves everything in the hands of the doctors and that he tries to think about it as little as possible, although he recognizes that, obviously, the disease occupies a good part of his thoughts. “I feel grateful to wake up every morning,” he said.

Therefore, the actor who played paleontologist Alan Grant in Jurassic Park focuses on things like his vineyards, his garden and his grandchildren. He also continues to act, filming a movie (before writers’ and actors’ strikes shut down production) with Annette Bening titled Apples Never Fall, based on the novel by bestselling author Liane Moriarty. (the interview was conducted before the actors’ strike).

Life in solitude

Sam Neill is divorced from New Zealand actress, environmental activist and author Lisa Harrow, to whom he was married between 1978 and 1989 and with whom he has a son, Tim.

He also married actress Noriko Watanabe, whom he met filming Total Calm in 1989 and with whom he shares a daughter, Elena. They separated in 2015.

Currently, he does not have a partner and admits that, at times, it is difficult for him to deal with loneliness. “I had some very lonely times last year,” she says. And, although he has had a few dates, she doesn’t want to go too far: “Right now I live in a very uncertain world. Very uncertain. Nothing is assured.”

Some of the productions in which Neill has stood out are Terror on the Ship (1989), along with Nicole Kidman, The Hunt for Red October (1990), with Sean Connery, The Piano Lesson (1993) and jurassic park.

