Since the eighties, Sam Neill has been an actor well known to the general public thanks to films such as The hunt for Red October, The piano, thor and especially since the mid-nineties due to the saga of Jurassic Park. His passion for his craft has made him a respected name in the industry, with 150 titles behind him and with no intention, at 76 years old, of taking a step back in his career. Not even when, as it became known last March, he faces a rare blood cancer in an advanced stage. Now, in an interview, he assures that he is prepared to die. But not to retire.

Neill revealed his diagnosis seven months ago in his memoir, titled Did I Ever Tell You This? (Have I ever told you this?) and became a huge bestseller in Australia and New Zealand. In it she explained that a year earlier she had been diagnosed with angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, a rare cancer that affected the blood and was quite advanced. “The thing is, I’m done. Possibly dying,” he wrote then. But at the moment, and luckily, his self-diagnosis is not so accurate. The actor gave an interview to the media this Sunday Australian Story from his ranch in New Zealand explaining that he tries to forget his illness whenever he can. “I know I have it, but I’m not interested in it,” she says of his cancer. “He is out of my control. If you can’t control it, don’t get involved,” he says, claiming that he leaves everything in the hands of the doctors and that he tries to think about it as little as possible, although he recognizes that, obviously, the disease occupies a good part of his thoughts. of the. “I feel grateful to wake up” every morning, he says.

During the talk, the British-born actor explains that when he was diagnosed with cancer, the doctors tried treating him with chemotherapy for three months, but it stopped working and the tumor grew and grew, so they decided to switch to an experimental treatment. . There it seems they got it right, and for the last year he has been in remission. But it is not definitive. The doctors have explained to him that, in some of the phases, yet to be determined, the medication will stop working. His hematologists are looking for a third way to cure. “It is difficult to manage, day in and day out, waiting to see what happens,” his doctors concede during the talk.

Hence, assume what is to come. “I’m ready for that,” the actor says calmly, living happily among his animals, his pinot noir vineyards and his children and grandchildren on his farm in Otago’s Gibbston Valley. He is divorced from New Zealand actress, environmental activist and author Lisa Harrow, to whom he was married between 1978 and 1989 and with whom he has a son, Tim; and also the actress Noriko Watanabe, whom he met while filming Total calm in 1989 and with whom he shares a daughter, Elena; They separated in 2015. Now she does not have a partner and admits that, at times, it is difficult for her to deal with loneliness. “I had some very lonely times last year,” she says. And, although she has gone on a few dates, she doesn’t want to go too far: “Right now I live in a very uncertain world. Very uncertain. Nothing is assured.”

He does not feel anguish about death, he accepted it after learning the diagnosis. He finds it “a nuisance,” yes, because he has many things left to do, but he claims to be “not even remotely afraid” of dying. But what he doesn’t want is to retire. “It horrifies me,” he says. Neill premiered The Twelvea 10-episode television miniseries in 2022 (which he also produced), an adaptation of the Belgian The judge, and this 2023 he has already participated in three films. He has a series and a movie about to be released, and he is also directing and will co-star in another, Apples Never Fall (apples never fall), based on the book by best-selling author Liane Moriarty.

Every two weeks, Neill has to go to the hospital for transfusions. For now he continues with the treatment indefinitely, and its consequences make him feel “fatal”, with discomfort and sadness for a couple of days; Afterwards, he spends another 10 in which he feels fully alive, “happy to breathe and look at the blue sky.” Now he has recovered his appearance, but after the first months of chemotherapy he lost his hair. “It was not a very pretty sight: he had no hair or beard,” he says; Furthermore, he has been recovering them in these months and he can work, either as an actor or in his vineyards, something that he could not do with chemotherapy. “I started to look at my life and realized how immensely grateful I am for so much,” he says in the interview. “I started to think I had to write it down, because I wasn’t sure how long I was going to live. “It was a race against the clock.” Furthermore, writing, something he could do at that time, gave him a purpose, and organized his life and his head. When he found himself with 50,000 words, he decided to publish it. So, in addition, he left something to his children and grandchildren: “I thought it would be great if they had some of my stories. I might not be here for a month or two. Let’s leave them something.”