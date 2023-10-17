Sam Neillthe star of jurassic park who was diagnosed with stage 3 blood cancer in 2022, knows that the treatment that put him into remission will eventually stop working. During an interview with the program Australian Story of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, the 76-year-old actor explained that his doctors initially tried chemotherapy, but it stopped working after three months. They then switched to the drug that successfully put their cancer into remission, although it has difficult side effects and requires infusions every two weeks. The doctors of Neill You have been told that the medication will lose its effectiveness over time.

“I’m ready for that,” he said. Neill to the middle, adding that although dying would be annoying given everything he has left to do, he doesn’t feel even remotely afraid.

Although Neill He described the first days after treatment as very gloomy and depressing, he feels very happy to wake up every morning. Neill revealed in his memoir, Have I Ever Told You This?, that he experienced swollen glands while promoting for Jurassic World Dominion in March 2022. This led to his diagnosis and subsequent treatment plan. After the revelation, the actor’s representatives reported that Neill He was doing great and back at work, and has been cancer free for 12 months so far.

Before the strikes WGA and SAG-AFTRA they stopped production, Neill was filming the Peacock limited series Apples Never Fall based on Liane Moriarty’s novel of the same name. He and Annette Bening star as two former tennis coaches whose four children put their marriage to the test when Bening’s character disappears.

During his conversation with the Australian media, Neill He said the thought of retiring from acting fills me with horror. Reflecting on his career and past opportunities to work with talented actors such as Bening, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Meryl Streep, he added: I can’t tell you how privileged I feel to spend that time with so many actors, many of whom I really enjoyed and many of which I really admired.

Outside of his career, Neill He focuses on his vineyards, garden and grandchildren. After his diagnosis, the actor said: I started to look at my life and realize how immensely grateful I am for so much of it.

Via: Entertainment Weekly

Editor’s note: I don’t want to think about this, I want to think that it is possible to return to adolescence, the existence of Blockbuster, the Tamagotchis and all these actors and actresses that are leaving us today.