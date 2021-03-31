Wise-cracking anthropomorphic crime-fighting duo Sam & Max will be making their VR debut on Oculus Quest this June in developer HappyGiant’s brand-new adventure outing Sam & Max: This Time It’s Virtual, with releases on Steam, Viveport Infinity, and PSVR to follow.

Sam & Max: This Time It’s Virtual is the first entirely new video game outing for the Freelance Police since Telltale’s third season of Sam & Max adventures, The Devil’s Playhouse, in 2010. It sees the dubious dog and bunny duo indulging in appropriately outlandish VR -enabled mini-games as they explore Cap’n Aquabear’s rotting theme park.

“Even multimedia evil-slappers like Sam & Max could use a hand,” explains HappyGiant of its new VR endeavor, “and this time they’re using the incomprehensible magic of virtual reality to invite the player into their off-kilter world for a furious day of monster-slaying, obstacle courses, responsibly discharged firearms, and, of course, saving the entire freaking world. “

Sam & Max: This Time It’s Virtual – Pre-Release Footage.

It sounds like Sam & Max are in good hands with HappyGiant; the development team includes Sam & Max creator Steve Purcell and a number of ex-LucasArts alumni who all worked on seminal point-and-click adventure Sam & Max: Hit the Road – writer / designer Mike Stemmle, creative director Mike Levine, and concept artist Peter Chan. Additionally, David Nowlin and Dave Boat are returning to voice Sam and Max respectively.

Sam & Max: This Time It’s Virtual is scheduled to launch on Oculus Quest this June, where it will cost $ 29.99 USD (around £ 22). Versions for SteamVR and Viveport Infinity are expected to launch later this year, and a PSVR release will happen early in 2022.

It’s been an exciting few months for Sam & Max, of course; the pair made a triumphant return late last year in developer Skunkape Games ‘superb remaster of Telltale Games’ inaugural Sam & Max point-and-click adventure season, Save the World.