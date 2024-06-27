Skunkape Games announced with a trailer Sam & Max: The Devil’s Playhouse Remastered release datewhich will be available on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch starting August 14.

Remastered Edition of the episodic adventure created in 2010 by Telltale Games, The Devil’s Playhouse Remastered tells of how Max comes into possession of a device that allows him to see into the future, but which quickly attracts the attention of several no-good people.

There is no shortage of anyone among these ranks: from unscrupulous collectors to power-hungry sorcerers, to even some old enemies of the Freelance Police looking for revenge: everyone wants to take possession of the mysterious object, and so Sam and Max get in trouble.