Skunkape Games announced with a trailer Sam & Max: The Devil’s Playhouse Remastered release datewhich will be available on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch starting August 14.
Remastered Edition of the episodic adventure created in 2010 by Telltale Games, The Devil’s Playhouse Remastered tells of how Max comes into possession of a device that allows him to see into the future, but which quickly attracts the attention of several no-good people.
There is no shortage of anyone among these ranks: from unscrupulous collectors to power-hungry sorcerers, to even some old enemies of the Freelance Police looking for revenge: everyone wants to take possession of the mysterious object, and so Sam and Max get in trouble.
An original approach to the genre
Presented in December 2022, Sam & Max: The Devil’s Playhouse Remastered inevitably winks at fans of Classic LucasArts adventures and to the reinterpretation carried out by Telltale Games precisely fourteen years ago.
The game will in fact take us on an exciting journey through increasingly extravagant settingswhere we will get to know many peculiar characters and we will have the opportunity to try our hand at the inevitable puzzles that have always characterized this type of product.
That’s not all: Max’s new abilities will put his mind to the test, and so we will have to delve into the thoughts of the funny rabbit to undergo increasingly more challenging tests in an attempt to predict the future and anticipate the moves of our enemies.
Compared to the original episodes, the remaster includes a support system that detects when we are in difficulty and provides advice accordingly, so as to avoid excessive downtime during the campaign.
