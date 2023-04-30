When Sam Lowes is sweet, it’s very hard to beat him. And this weekend in Jerez the Briton completed one of his best Grand Prix since he debuted in the world championship in 2014. He has always competed in Moto2, except in 2017 when he went up to MotoGP to go down again. He is undoubtedly one of the fastest riders in the intermediate category, but his irregularity has prevented him from fighting for a championship despite the fact that he is the rider on the current grid with the most races and the best record in Moto2.

In Jerez he was intractable since Friday. He was the fastest in free practice, took pole position on Saturday and finished off with a victory in the race on Sunday, leading from start to finish and with a fastest lap included to win what in Formula 1 they call the ‘Grand Chelem’ . Only at the start did he give up the first position due to the push of Pedro Acosta, but before completing the first lap he was already at the head of the race and that was the end of the story.

Acosta tried to get hooked on his wheel in the first few laps, but the Englishman’s pace was too much and Acosta began to think more about the championship than victory. With a two-second cushion throughout the race, Lowes was able to manage the final few laps and enjoy his first victory in two years.

For Acosta, the second position was like a treasure, since it raised his lead in the standings, tied on points with the Italian Tony Arbolino, fourth in Jerez but with two victories to his name. Acosta already warned that these first races of the year he would run in championship mode and confirmed it as soon as he got on his third podium in four races. “The important thing was to add the maximum number of points and seeing the circumstances of the race and how strong Lowes was, the maximum today was 20.”

In third position finished an Alonso López who finished a world away from the first two, but again on a podium that lifts him to fourth position overall. Third is still Arón Canet, perhaps the one who came out of Jerez in the worst shape. And this despite the fact that he finished in fifth position, after climbing from the fourth row of the grid.