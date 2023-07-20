Death Strandingone of the best delivery simulators for the Uber Eats from the future in the world of video games, she will carry a baby in a jar and walk around grunting in Fall Guys As of July 18, that is, you can already acquire this skin and discover what the fetuses of the adorable ones are like. Fall Guys.

More specifically, the free and light-hearted battle royale game from developer Mediatonic will welcome the protagonist of Death StrandingSam Porter Bridges, to his riotous orgy of brightly colored creatures with a new costume inspired by the Standard-Issue Bridges SDT Suit.

The suit features all the gear you’d want if you had plans to walk in a rain that could instantly wither you into an aged being, complete with the Odradek Terrain Scanner and your very own Baby Bridges in a jar shaped like… whatever the characters in are. Fall Guysof course, revealing what the game’s protagonists looked like before they were born.

The suit of Sam Porter Bridges comes as part of the last famepass of Fall Guys, similar to a battle pass, available from 10 am tomorrow, July 18, until August 22, for 600 Show-Bucks. Other prizes include the charming Capybara, Cow Juice, Cozy Croc and Beebot costumes, plus emoticons and more. Additionally, Spike’s new costume can be unlocked through the free progression path.

It is likely that Sam Porter Bridges is moving a bit to raise awareness about Death Stranding before its eventual sequel, revealed by its creator, Hideo Kojima during the Game Awards from last year. And then, of course, there’s the movie Death Strandingwhich was announced shortly after and is apparently “on the fast track with development underway.”

Via: Eurogamer

Editor’s note: These collaborations with Fall GuysThey’re great, but I won’t forgive them for having made the red grasshopper, yuk!