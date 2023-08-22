A ‘Made in England’ transfer

The official arrival of Nick Cassidy at Jaguar for next season had inevitably excluded him from the British team Sam Bird, thanks to the reconfirmation of Mitch Evans in the team at the end of the last E-Prix in London. In this way, while the historic English company has laid the foundations for a championship with an all-New Zealand line-up, it still remained to understand what the future of Bird was, despite the strong rumors that they wanted him at the wheel of the McLaren. A rumor that, a month after the conclusion of the championship, found definitive confirmation today.

Signing up for next year

Sam Bird, in fact, was made official by the Woking house as next driver for the 2023-2024 seasonthus going to pair up with his compatriot Jake Hughes and replacing the German René Rast. In this way, Bird will continue his career in Formula E, which began in conjunction with the first ever season of the competition in 2014-15 and being one of the few drivers who has always been present in this category. Since then, first with Virgin and later with Jaguar, the 36-year-old has won a total of 11 victories, 26 podiums and 6 pole positions. In his career, in the world of single-seaters, he also boasts the role of test driver for Mercedes in Formula 1 in 2012, but the highest point ever was reached in the WEC, with the victory of the LMP2 class title in 2015.

The first words as a McLaren driver

Bird’s eagerly awaited debut with McLaren will take place by the end of the 2023 calendar year with the start of the official testsscheduled at Valencia from 23 to 27 October. In mid-January, however, the new season will kick off with the Mexico City E-Prix: “I am really excited to start with the NEOM McLaren Formula E Team – declared the new pilot – To join a team with as much heritage and prestige as the McLaren Racing family is a special feeling. We know there is work to do ahead of season 10 to ensure we get where we want to be, which is at the front of the Formula E pack. It’s great to be part of the team and I can’t wait to start preparing for the season , I am super motivated and driven to achieve success with the team in season 10.

😉 The news you’ve all been waiting for… 🤝 Welcome to the Team, @sambirdofficial! — NEOM McLaren FE (@McLarenFE) August 22, 2023

The welcome at McLaren

The ‘welcome’ message came from Ian DamesMcLaren Team Principal: “It’s great to be able to share the news that Sam will be joining the team for season 10, along with Jake – he added – Sam is a proven force in Formula E, as well as other categories of racing, and his experience and determination will fuel the team for an exciting season ahead. As soon as the deal was closed, his first question for me was when he could come to the office to start preparations for Season 10 – this clearly shows his hunger and commitment to making Season 10 a success for the NEOM McLaren Formula E Team. Having both Sam and Jake on board has already instilled confidence in the team.”. In conclusion, there was no lack of comment from the McLaren CEO, Zak Brown: “It is a pleasure to welcome Sam to the McLaren Racing family. During his time in Formula E, Sam has proven to be a tremendous talent and we look forward to using his experience and expertise to help lead the NEOM McLaren Formula E Team to further success in Season 10. Together with Jake, I am confident that we have one of the strongest duo on the Formula E grid. On to season 10!”