Sam Bennett is unrivaled in sprinting at the start of 2021. After not being able to compete in the first stage volata against Mathieu Van der Poel after being cut off on the fans, the rest of the massive arrivals on the UAE Tour have ended with an undeniable triumph for the Irishman. In the sixth stage of the test Bennett made good the approach work of his teammate Michael Morkov to win the sprint on a stage in the that the Spanish Íñigo Elosegui and Luis León Sánchez were protagonists in the escape before the arrival of the fans, who cut the platoon for several kilometers. After today’s match, Tadej Pogacar has victory even closer in the general classification.

Almost exit was formed the escape of the day with the presence of Íñigo Elosegui, Luis León Sánchez, the combative Lutsenko, Attila Valter, Matthieu Ladagnous and Tony Gallopin, I was looking for the classification of intermediate sprints. The six escapees came to have 3:40 on the peloton before the tension began in the peloton. And is that 67 kilometers from the finish, Bora-Hansgrohe and Deceuninck Quick-Step accelerated their march and with the help of the wind they managed to form a large cut in the peloton. During several kilometers there were moments of tension although 50 kilometers from the finish line the two groups came together again. A fight in the peloton that significantly reduced the options of the six escapees, who were caught 25 kilometers from the finish line.

After a heroic attempt by Dmitriy Gruzdev, who was hunted at 10 to go, the sprinters’ teams began preparing the trains for their sprinters and the Deceuninck Quick-Step led the way with a great Michael Morkov, who left the victory on a tray to a Sam Bennett who did not fail to sprint to add his second victory on the UAE Tour against an Elia Viviani who continues to recover sensations while Tadej Pogacar managed to retain the leader’s jersey one more day before the last stage this Saturday at Yas Mall.

Classification of the sixth stage of the UAE Tour

1. Sam Bennett (IRL / Deceuninck Quick-Step) 3:32:23

2. Elia Viviani (ITA / Cofidis) mt

3. Pascal Ackermann (ALE / Bora-Hansgrohe) mt

4. David Dekker (NED / Jumbo-Visma) mt

5. Fernando Gaviria (COL / UAE Emirates) mt

General classification after the sixth stage of the UAE Tour

1. Tadej Pogacar (SVN / UAE Emirates) 20:41:49

2. Adam Yates (GBR / Ineos-Grenadiers) at 0:45

3. Joao Almeida (POR / Deceuninck Quick-Step) at 1:12

4. Chris Harper (AUS / Jumbo-Visma) at 1:54

5. Neilson Powless (USA / EF Education-First Nippo) at 1:56