Sam Bennett, first leader of the Vuelta a San Juan

Sam Bennett prevailed in the first stage of the Return to San Juan, Argentina, disputed this Sunday on flat ground and over 143 kilometers, and is the leader.

The race was very quiet and in hellish heat, in which the cyclists who tried to escape did not achieve their goal of reaching the end.

With eight kilometers to go to finish, there was a strong fall in the middle of the lot, which upset several of the favorites for the final packing.

“The end was very nervous. It’s normal, we’re at the start of the season and we’re all in the same shape,” said the winner.

This Monday the second stage will take place between fertile valley Y Jachal201 kilometers long, with a first-class mountain prize and with a possible massive finish.

classifications

Stage

1. Sam Bennett 3 h 19 min 16 sec

2. Michael Morkov mt

3. Giacomo Nizzolo mt

4. Danny van Poppel mt

12. Fernando Gaviria mt

General

1. Sam Bennett 3 h 19 min 06 sec

2. Michael Morkov at 4 s

3. Giacomo Nizzolo at 6 seconds

4. Danny van Poppel at 10 s

12. Fernando Gaviria mt

Sports