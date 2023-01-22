Sam Bennett, first leader of the Vuelta a San Juan

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Sam Bennett.
Sam Bennett.
The first stage took place this Sunday over 143 km.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Sam Bennett prevailed in the first stage of the Return to San Juan, Argentina, disputed this Sunday on flat ground and over 143 kilometers, and is the leader.
The race was very quiet and in hellish heat, in which the cyclists who tried to escape did not achieve their goal of reaching the end.
(Dani Alves: unpublished disco videos compromise him for possible sexual abuse)
(Piqué: they reveal the story of alleged infidelity to Clara Chía, after Shakira)
With eight kilometers to go to finish, there was a strong fall in the middle of the lot, which upset several of the favorites for the final packing.
“The end was very nervous. It’s normal, we’re at the start of the season and we’re all in the same shape,” said the winner.
This Monday the second stage will take place between fertile valley Y Jachal201 kilometers long, with a first-class mountain prize and with a possible massive finish.
classifications
classifications
Stage
1. Sam Bennett 3 h 19 min 16 sec
2. Michael Morkov mt
3. Giacomo Nizzolo mt
4. Danny van Poppel mt
12. Fernando Gaviria mt
General
1. Sam Bennett 3 h 19 min 06 sec
2. Michael Morkov at 4 s
3. Giacomo Nizzolo at 6 seconds
4. Danny van Poppel at 10 s
12. Fernando Gaviria mt
Sports
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Sam #Bennett #leader #Vuelta #San #Juan
Leave a Reply