In his diary he had an appointment this Tuesday to Testify before a committee of the United States Congress. I was going to do it virtually, from the Bahamas, but the date is now up in the air. Sam Bankman-Fried, the ruined cryptocurrency billionaire, founder of the FTX market, who has filed for bankruptcy, was arrested this Monday in the Bahamas, the Attorney General’s Office announced in a statement. The arrest “follows receipt of formal notice from the United States that it has filed criminal charges against him and is likely to request his extradition,” he said.

As a result of the notification received and the material provided with it, it was considered appropriate for the Attorney General to request the arrest of the man known by his initials as SBF and keep him in custody, explain the Bahamian authorities. “At the time a formal extradition request is made, the Bahamas intends to process it without delay, consistent with the Bahamas Extradition Act and its treaty obligations with the United States,” he adds.

The Prime Minister of the Bahamas, Philip Davis, has included a statement in the statement: “The Bahamas and the United States share an interest in holding accountable all persons associated with FTX who may have betrayed public trust and violated the law,” he said. .

Aside from the criminal charges filed by the United States, The Bahamas will continue its own regulatory and criminal investigations into the FTX collapse with the cooperation of its partners and regulators in the United States and abroad, Davis added.

Sam Bankman-Fried has reiterated in different interviews with half of the Americans that he has not committed any fraud, but the Department of Justice has been investigating him for some time and analyzing the possibility of filing criminal charges against him. When SBF left the management of the failed cryptocurrency market, the new head, John Ray III, found a bleak outlook. Despite having been the liquidator of Enron and other troubled companies, told the court leading bankruptcy: “Never in my career have I seen such a complete breakdown of corporate controls and such a complete absence of reliable financial information as occurred here.” And he added: “The concentration of control in the hands of a very small group of inexperienced, unsophisticated and potentially compromised individuals, […] It’s unprecedented.”

The liquidator’s brief before the court is an anthology of corporate nonsense by Bankman-Fried and his partners, who are suspected of using their clients’ funds to carry out high-risk operations, using the digital assets they had in their market as collateral. It is estimated that there may be about 100,000 affected and FTX’s balance was around 10,000 million dollars.

John Ray III has found that he does not know how much money the group has, what its debts are or who the employees are, a firm without reliable accounts, in which disbursements were approved in chats using emoticons, without security measures, without control of their digital assets, without registration or documentation of their assets and investments and with suspicious unidentified outflows of money. Its founder and main shareholder, Sam Bankman-Fried, has gone to the Bahamas, where the liquidator believes FTX has used group funds to buy houses and other personal items for employees and advisers.

