The separation between Britney Spears and Sam Asghari is now official. Not only the sources confirm it to the US media, but also those involved directly. If hours after the separation was made public, the singer published a photograph mounted on a horse and saying that she was thinking of buying one, the dancer has been clearer and has gone to the point, posting a brief statement explaining his crisis.

“After six years of mutual love and dedication, my wife and I have decided to end our journey together. We will keep the love and respect we have for each other and I will always wish him the best.” Asghari explains in a brief image posted on his ephemeral Instagram Stories, white words on a black background, without fuss. The actor and dancer continues with the phrase made and very common in English “shit happens”“This shit happens”, to finish asking for respect from the fans and the press: “Demanding privacy is ridiculous, so I will simply ask everyone, including the media, to be kind and considerate.”

More information

Privacy is clearly impossible for one of the most media singers in the United States and the entire world. In this summer that has become a season of many, many breakups, this is one of the biggest, if not the most, for the American press and its readers, who have seen Spears go through all the phases: from child star to immensely successful pop singer, from a young woman with mental problems to a prisoner of her father’s guardianship, from a free woman in search of achieving her dreams to three times divorced and without contact with her children. In this last stage, in which she has been seen wandering at times in her speeches and in the pictures she hangs of her, Asghari has been her main support. But now that the two have distanced themselves, it begins to come to light that not everything has been so idyllic and that the last few months have been so hard that, apparently, he is willing to fight legally to get more than what he originally intended. , corresponds.

Like all media and wealthy couples, there is a prenuptial agreement agreed upon and signed by both parties that -always according to the always up-to-date US press- would save the possessions and fortune of Spears, 41, estimated at more than 60 million dollars, about 55 million euros. However, Asghari’s 29-year-old divorce petition has been leaked, to which they have had access since People until the BBC, and in it you can read that the break comes due to “irreconcilable differences”. But also that he asks her for “spousal support”, as well as that she bear the legal costs of the process. In addition, it can be read that Asghari “reserves the right to modify” certain requests about her property and regarding matters in common. That is to say, that despite that agreement that they would have signed before their wedding, held in June 2022, he would be determined to ask for more than what was established and, to do so, undertake a legal battle that could turn into a war.

The American tabloids go, of course, much further. There are constant accusations of infidelity, which are put in the mouth of the actor of Iranian origin, but always through “very close sources.” Sources that speak of violent fights in the marriage and assure that Britney Spears had an affair with a member of the staff of her house while she was still with Sam Asghari, and that he, who discovered it through images, intends to take justice for his hand and, if he doesn’t get the money he wants, he threatens to uncover scandals and air dirty laundry. But all this is, for the moment, tabloid fodder, and should be taken with a grain of salt because it is above all TMZ, the main tabloid medium, who echoes this information. It is true that they must be given the benefit of the doubt, since they were the first, hours before the other media, to announce the divorce; It is certain that they have good sources, but sometimes they do not have such a deep knowledge of the issue and are based on rumor about rumor. We will have to wait for the courts, if blood reaches the river.

What is certain is that, with this break, Spears is left alone. Asghari was her main support in these six years of relationship. The singer is not close to her family, and even a few months ago she published harsh words about them: “To this day, honestly, my family has no conscience and in their mind they really believe that they have not done anything wrong at all . They could at least take responsibility for their actions and acknowledge the fact that they hurt me.” Her legal team intends to sit her father, Jamie, on the bench so that, above all, he returns more than six million euros, which, she says, he kept during her guardianship. Spears has also spoken harshly of her mother, Lynne, who has made attempts to talk to her on social networks to resume the relationship: “I am sooooo sorry for your pain! I’ve felt it all these years. I love you very much and I miss you. Please unblock me and let’s talk in person,” she wrote last October, to which Britney replied: “Not a damn person has defended me. Mom, take your apologies and fuck you!” With her sister Jamie Lynn, an actress, the relationship has been strained for years, loaded with mutual accusations, bickering and bickering.

After 13 years under the guardianship of her father, the singer barely maintains a relationship with her two children, Jayden, 17, and Sean, 16, nor with her ex-husband and father of the boys, Kevin Federline; nor with her first ex, Jason Alexander, a childhood friend with whom she was married for 55 hours in 2004. A child prodigy who lived from filming to filming, she does not have many childhood friends, nor from the adult stage of she. At her wedding there were barely fifty guests, including Madonna, Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore and Selena Gomez. As she implied in the photos of her, some of them, like Gomez, she hadn’t even met in person until then.