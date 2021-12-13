If something has characterized Sam Asghari, the man with whom Britney Spears has shared her life for five years, it is his great discretion. The model, personal trainer and aspiring Hollywood star for years did not want to comment publicly on the tutelage that Jamie Spears, the artist’s father, has exercised over the singer since 2008 and until the end of last September. However, this 2021 he has broken his silence in favor of the #FreeBritney movement. In February, one day after the documentary was released Framing Britney Spears, produced by The New York Timessaid in the magazine People: “I have always wanted the best for my better half and I will continue to support her to follow her dreams and create the future she wants and deserves. I am grateful for all the love and support he is receiving from his fans around the world, and I am looking forward to a normal and incredible future together. “

Now, more striking was the story that, a few hours later, hung up on his Instagram account. For the first time, in front of his 2.2 million followers, he shared what he thinks of his father-in-law: “Now it is important for people to understand that I have zero respect for someone who tries to control our relationship and constantly hinders us. In my opinion, Jamie is a complete jerk. I am not going to go into details because I have always respected our privacy, but at the same time I did not come to this country not to be able to express my opinion and my freedom ”.

Precisely these words take on a new meaning after the information that The New York Times published the week before the end of the singer’s tutelage. Through that article, and the documentary Controlling Britney Spears, it was learned that Jamie Spears forced her daughter’s boyfriends to sign a confidentiality agreement – according to the newspaper, Asghari had to do so in 2020. And, likewise, that the couples of the interpreter of Gimme More They were prohibited from posting any post about Spears on their social media without Jamie’s own written consent. This clause attracts enormous attention. Especially because both have never hidden their love on Instagram.

Despite this presence in networks, the little that is known about Asghari’s life is from the few interviews he has granted. It doesn’t even have its own Wikipedia page. Born on March 4, 1994 in Tehran, Iran, it is known that he has three older sisters and that at the age of two his father, Mike, moved to Los Angeles (California) to work as a crane driver in the hope that the family the whole could meet him in the United States. In 2006, Asghari was finally able to take that long-awaited plane. However, as recounted in March in ForbesNot everything was easy: “I left my family members behind at the time because they were still going through the FBI verification and immigration process. I left my sisters and my mother behind. Coming here, with a completely different language, was a culture shock. I didn’t speak a word of English, but I always had a positive mindset ”.

At first, everything suggested that he was going to focus his career on American football, since that made him enter the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. But, after being suddenly fired from the team, and consequently losing a scholarship, he was forced to return to Los Angeles. In 2013, while combining his criminal law studies with three precarious jobs – at the Best Buy electronics store, as a sales representative at the Gold’s Gym chain of gyms and, at night, as a nightclub doorman – he hit rock bottom. Especially since not having material time to practice sports, he stopped recognizing himself in the mirror. “I ate Doritos for breakfast, fast food, sugar, sweets, lots of carbohydrates, and drank sugary sodas. My diet was horrible. Stress and fear of not going anywhere in life came together to cause depression. I had to start over ”, he recalled in 2018 in Men’s Health. For this reason, at the age of 19 he enrolled in a nutrition and personal training course. In just six months he lost 45 kilos. That physical transformation led him to create his own online business, Asghari Fitness, where he continues to offer personalized training and nutrition advice online.

In 2015, encouraged by his sister Faye – by then his family had already managed to move to the United States – he took his first steps as a model by parading for Michael Costello. Although if a year marked a before and after in Asghari’s life that was 2016. A few months after participating in the video clip Work from Home of the girl group Fifth Harmony, returned to stand in front of the cameras in Slumber party, by Britney Spears. “I was excited to meet one of the greatest artists of all time. I had butterflies in my stomach. She said, ‘Hi, I’m Britney.’ And I replied, ‘I’m sorry. What’s your name?’. I tried to be funny, “he said in Men’s Health. The joke worked. Not only were phones exchanged before filming concluded, but they made an appointment for sushi dinner. The rest is history.

“What I love most about my relationship is the fact that it is very normal. It is not glamorous or anything like that. She inspires me in my work and I can give her a lot by going to the gym, going to work, having a balanced life. We can inspire each other here and there and really grow together ”, he confessed in September 2019 on the program Entertainment tonight, where he already left the door open to a possible wedding. Finally, on September 13, both made the news official by showing their engagement rings in Instagram. “I want to take my relationship to the next step. I don’t mind being a father. I want to be a young father ”, Asghari advanced in Forbes. Now that Britney’s custody has been ended, her dream could come true shortly.

Regardless, Asghari continues to have a pending account: to be the new Dwayne Johnson, The rock. Having landed some minor roles in the series Navy: Criminal Investigation, The Family Business, Hacks or Black monday, it has just been confirmed that he will participate in the next season of Dollfacestarring Kat Dennings and produced by Margot Robbie. Regardless of whether or not he succeeds as an actor, he is very clear about his priorities. “Fame is not a job, so I don’t want to take it too seriously. And I don’t think that will ever change, to be honest, “he said in Men’s Health. “I don’t want to play with my happiness or my spirit. No fame in the world is worth that. “