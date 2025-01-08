Ann Altmansister of the CEO of OpenAISam Altman, filed a lawsuit against his brother last Monday in which he accuses him of sexual abuse recurring between the years 1997, when the executive was 12 years old and the alleged victim was about 3, and 2006. The CEO of the artificial intelligence company denies this and points out that his family member has long suffered from mental health problems.

In the lawsuit, which was filed in the United States District Court for Eastern Missouri, Ann Altman claims that her brother’s abuse took place every week, and that, among other things, he forced her to have sex oral and allow penetration. As a result, the complainant points out that she has been feeling “serious emotional distress, mental anguish and depression for years, which is expected to continue in the future,” according to several US media outlets.

The complaint also accuses Sam Altman of “manipulating the plaintiff, Ann Altman, into believing that the aforementioned sexual acts were her idea, even though she was under five years old when the sexual abuse began and the defendant was almost a teenager. Likewise, the executive’s sister highlights that the alleged abuses and “the emotional wounds” caused by them have prevented her from being able to enjoy “a normal life” in the following years.

The plaintiff requests the initiation of a jury trial as well as compensation of $75,000 in addition to legal costs. The CEO of Open AI, meanwhile, has come out against the accusation, which he calls “completely false” with the publication of a statement on his personal X account, which is also signed by his mother and the rest of his brothers. In this he points out that his sister has suffered from mental health problems for a long time.









“Over the years we have tried in many ways to support Annie and help her find emotional stability,” says the CEO of OpenAI, who also points out that he has tried to direct his sister to seek professional help and has given her support. economic.

«This situation causes immense pain to our entire family. “It is especially heartbreaking that she rejects conventional treatment and lashes out at family members who are truly trying to help her,” the statement added.