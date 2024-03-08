Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/08/2024 – 21:33

OpenAI said today that CEO Sam Altman is returning to the company's revamped board of directors, after an internal investigation concluded that he was the right leader for the company.

The company also added three new board members: Sue Desmond-Hellmann, former CEO of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation; former Sony Entertainment executive Nicole Seligman and Fidji Simo, CEO of Instacart. The board also announced new governance measures, including a reporting hotline for OpenAI employees and contractors.

The board changes and Altman's return mark the end of a tumultuous chapter for OpenAI, which has been at the center of the artificial intelligence revolution since launching its ChatGPT chatbot in late 2022.

OpenAI entered a leadership crisis in November when its previous board of directors unexpectedly fired Altman as CEO and board director. He returned several days later as CEO, but not to the board, pending a law firm's review.