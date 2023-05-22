Sam Altman, founder of OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, was in Madrid this Monday, passing through his world tour of 17 cities. The 38-year-old, who was practically unknown six months ago, has met with the president, Pedro Sánchez, has had a crowd bath in a talk at IE University, has met with businessmen and has flown to Brussels . He is traveling the world to explain a technology that, in just a few months, has reached 100 million users, has revolutionized entire industries, has aroused fears and concerns, and has mobilized some experts who call for it to be regulated and, even, that its development stops.

In the morning, Altman met in Moncloa with the president, Pedro Sánchez, and the economic vice president, Nadia Calviño. Sánchez stressed that Spain is “a European leader in artificial intelligence”. “The head of the Executive has highlighted the role of Spain as a pioneering country in the regulation of artificial intelligence, as shown by the approval of the Digital Bill of Rights”, according to a note that Moncloa has published about the meeting. She had previously had a meeting with the Secretary of State for Artificial Intelligence, Carme Artigas.

At noon, the young businessman was in an invited talk before 500 people in the IE University tower in Madrid, which EL PAÍS has attended. Joining Altman were Joe Haslam and Elena González-Blanco, professors at IE University, and Mo Bavarian, an OpenAI researcher. Haslam asked most of the questions, while Altman urged him to let the audience speak to see “what people want them to do.” [en OpenAI] with this technology.

Altman has combined, in his speech, the tremendous potential of artificial intelligence (AI) for the future, with the need to control and regulate its potential dangers: “There will be gigantic new companies starting this year,” he said. “We will even see billion-plus companies run by one person,” he added.

These hopes for growth did not hide his apparent concern: “With AI we must be as careful as with nuclear weapons,” he defended, referring to the idea of ​​creating an institution like the International Atomic Energy Agency, but applied to intelligent machines. . “You should know who is training systems at scale that can have catastrophic global consequences,” he explained. In his meeting with the Secretary of State, Carme Artigas, both “have discussed the proposal to create an International AI Supervision Agency”, among others, according to a summary of the act provided by his department.

Sam Altman, center, surrounded by attendees of his IE talk. JPC

Before his talk, Altman had met with a group of about 40 local developers on the 24th floor of the IE University tower. When it was over, he mingled with the students to hear his questions at a cocktail party: “It’s been an incredible visit, a lot of fun, I love seeing the energy of the people,” he said. Then he had one last meeting with digital managers from large Spanish companies. Finally, he was going to Barajas to fly to Brussels and thus end his stay of just over 24 hours in Madrid.

Sam Altman announced on March 29 that he would visit 17 cities around the world with the aim of speaking with “OpenAI users and developers (and people interested in AI in general)”. The only southern European city included in this Altman tour is Madrid: the other European cities included in Altman’s global journey are Brussels, Munich, London and Paris. He does not give interviews to journalists: “He is only interested in people who break code,” a person with knowledge of details of the trip assured this newspaper.

Altman is the co-founder and CEO of OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, the main banner of the artificial intelligence revolution. Since 2022 dozens of apps have emerged capable of creating amazing images, text, code or music from short text instructions. The start of Altman’s tour was Washington, where he appeared in the US Senate. That act confirmed Altman’s status as one of Silicon Valley’s new emperors. Mark Zuckerberg founded Facebook in 2004 and appeared for the first time in 2018, after the Cambridge Analytica scandal. OpenAI launched ChatGPT in November, and six months later its co-founder was already in Washington talking about the impact of his program.

At a couple of moments during the talk, as if he were a live singer, Altman asked the audience if they thought ChatGPT 5 and 6 should be regulated: “Yes!” was the answer. He also asked if they thought it should be open source: “Yes!” the audience said, to which Altman replied: “There we disagree.” The manager also wanted to know if ChatGPT 4 was good enough in Spanish: “It will get better and better,” he added. He also promised work to anyone who wanted to improve the Spanish training of his models.

After insistently requesting in the Senate that governments regulate their field, Altman clarified it again in Europe, a more receptive territory: “Regulation should not be for small models, in that case it is not good because it slows them down. [la innovación]. The regulation must be for us, the large border models that can cause great damage in the world or that are on that trajectory ”, he claimed. “We will not rely on regulation alone. We will worry about doing it well, but many times we will not do it well and we will mess it up, ”she added.

Altman represents the new wave of technology coming out of Silicon Valley. He knows that social networks have not only been good news for the world and says he is aware that his words are not enough for the rest of the world to believe him: “It is reasonable to be skeptical of Silicon Valley because we have done a bad job in the past. That is why I ask you to judge us by our actions, not by our words.”

Europe received singular praise from Altman: “OpenAI wouldn’t exist without Europeans. The talent density here is extraordinary. It is up to you that Europe is a tech hub of the world”, he said, adding with some sarcasm: “I would change a lot of things if I had control over Europe for a day, but a strong Europe is important to the world”.

In this tour dedicated to explaining himself, Altman also insisted on the concern for privacy: “It is important to add privacy in these models. We work with governments around the world on their concerns,” he said. He also assured that tools like ChatGPT are “an equal force for the world” in access to education. Outside of North America, Altman has already visited Rio de Janeiro (Brazil) and Lagos (Nigeria). In both cities, Altman had only a couple events with programmers.

