A cordial atmosphere reigned this Tuesday morning during the first hearing on artificial intelligence held at the Capitol. The tone was very different from aggressive interrogations in the past between US senators and founders of social networks like Facebook or, more recently, the CEO of TikTok. No one seemed interested in getting off to a bad start in a relationship that promises to be long and complicated. It helped that star guest Sam Altman, co-founder of OpenAI, creator of ChatGPT, the most powerful human-made tool in the field, sat down before the bipartisan members of the Judiciary Commission, in agreement for once, and told them called for urgent action: “It is essential to regulate artificial intelligence, and that those rules ensure that the public access the many benefits of this technology,” he said in his initial speech. ”My worst fear is that this technology will go wrong. And if it goes wrong, it can go very wrong.”

Altman added that he understood that “people are anxious about how [la IA] it can change the way we live.” “But we believe that we can and should work together to identify and manage potential downsides so that we can all enjoy the tremendous upsides,” she concluded.

Among them, he cited how AI could “help make new discoveries and address some of humanity’s greatest challenges, such as climate change and curing cancer.” He also recalled that OpenAI, which has registered a meteoric business rise in just a few months, is a “non-profit entity” and that he does not charge “more money than enough to cover social security”, nor does he have shares in the company. . “It’s just because I love what I do.”

Altman also discussed with apparent empathy the biggest challenges that his revolutionary tool will bring to the future of work, in the ways in which its irresponsible use can affect the spread of misinformation, the results of the next presidential elections in the United States or in the work of the creative industries.

“This hearing is being historic,” said veteran Senator Dick Durbin (Illinois), chairman of the commission, after hearing Altman’s first conciliatory responses. “I’ve lost count of the number of individuals and entities from the private sector that have shown up here to try to make us believe that the economy would prosper if we legislators got out of the way.”

The example of nuclear weapons

Altman went a little further next: “America has to be the first country to do something. But I think that, as chimerical as it sounds, I also believe that this should also be a global effort. In this sense, he advocated creating an international organization that establishes standards for AI, in the style of how it has been done in the past with “nuclear weapons.”

Beside him sat IBM executive Christina Montgomery, who asked legislators to be specific in their regulation (“it is not the same that technology is used to help choose this or that restaurant or that it is done to take decisions about employment or housing”), and Gary Marcus, professor emeritus at New York University, who provided the most critical views of the morning, describing “a perfect storm of corporate irresponsibility, extraordinary penetration, and lack of regulation and trust”. “Humanity is lagging behind this time,” he said.

The three agreed with the legislators on the importance of not making “the same mistakes” as with social networks. “We act very slowly. A lot of unfortunate decisions had lasting consequences,” Marcus said. “Decisions we make now will have effects for decades, maybe even centuries.”

At the request of Louisiana Senator John Neely Kennedy to provide measures to design this regulation in which everyone seemed to agree, Marcus suggested creating an agency, like the FDA (which controls the drug market in the United States). to establish a pre-screening of the new tools and another to do a follow-up once they are on the market, as well as the creation of ways of financing to intervene in the research for the future.

Altman’s first proposal agreed on the need to create an agency that gives and removes licenses to AI companies, and that guarantees “compliance with the rules.” The second would be to create “a set of security standards.” Third? “Create protocols to discover when a model capable of replicating itself.” That fear, which seems to be taken from a cheap science fiction novel, is, according to experts, one of the biggest AI challenges for the future of humanity.

Some senators underlined the fact that Chat GPT has achieved 100 million users in two months. Some of those users sat down this Tuesday on the side of the questions in the Capitol. Democrat Richard Blumenthal (Connecticut) played an audio imitation of his voice, created by the fashionable technological tool. Marsha Blackburn (Tennessee) explained that over the weekend she had asked the machine to make up a song by the artist country Garth Brooks, while Amy Klobuchar (Minnesota) discovered with great “pleasing” that when asked who are the three best musicians in history, she got an answer from ChatGPT that included two born in her state: Prince and Bob Dylan.

