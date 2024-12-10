



















































































































The meeting Salzburg – PSG of the Champions League, which is played at Red Bull Arena at 9:00 p.m. can be seen live through

Champions League 3 for M+, Champions League 4 for M+

and follow the latest news through the website LaVanguardia.

Salzburg – PSG

Classification and statistics between Salzburg – PSG

Salzburg comes into the match after having faced each other the day before the



B. Leverkusen



while PSG played their last Champions League match against



Bayern Munich



. He Salzburg currently occupies the position number 32 of the Champions League with 3 points, while their rival,

PSGoccupies the place 24 with 7 points.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the Champions League matches of the day, the Salzburg schedule, the PSG schedule and the Champions League statistics. You can also check the Champions League standings.