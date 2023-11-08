Salzburg-Inter TV, where to watch it

Inter in the Salzburg exam. Indeed Salzburg at the Inter exam. Because these days Simone Inzaghi’s team gives football lessons to anyone. He flies in the championship where he is the leader (only Allegri’s Juventus keeps up, here are the secrets of the magician Max) and is one step away from qualifying for the Champions League round of 16. A victory is enough to close the score and ensure passage to the next round.

Then the second practice to be sorted out at Inter will be to win a group in which the Real Sociedad he didn’t do anything wrong and is first on points with Lautaro and his teammates (7 for both, but a direct match at San Siro on the last day after the 1-1 draw snatched by the Nerazzurri at the last minute in the first leg), the Austrians at 3 and last Benfica at zero.

Salzburg-Inter live on TV, but not free. The Nerazzurri match scheduled for Wednesday 8 November 2023 at 9pm will not be broadcast free-to-air on Canale 5 (here is the match that will be offered this week by Mediaset’s flagship network). Not only. Inter’s match on the Salzburg pitch will not even be broadcast on pay TV: there is no live broadcast on Sky Sport channels. Nothing even on the streaming front of SkyGo, Now or Mediaset Infinity+.

Salzburg-Inter on TV (smart TV) and streaming in fact it will be broadcast live exclusively on Amazon Prime Video starting from 9pm on Wednesday 8 November (with obviously the pre-match for those who want to connect first and experience the moments leading up to the Champions League match).

Salzburg-Inter TV and streaming, commentators

Salzburg-Inter on Amazon Prime video will be told by commentary by Sandro Piccinini flanked by Massimo Ambrosini, with Alessia Tarquinio and Fernando Siani sent to the sidelines. In the VAR Room of Prime Video Gianpaolo Calvarese. The highlights show with goals from all matches will start at 11.15pm with Marco Cattaneo, Massimo Oddo and Cristiana Girelli.

Salzburg-Inter lineups (probable)

Inter lost Pavard to injury suffered on Saturday in the victory against Atalanta in Bergamo (dislocation of the kneecap in his left knee) which will keep him out for a few weeks: in place of the former Bayern Munich player Darmian will play alongside Bastoni and Acerbi. Frattesi favored over Mkhitaryan and Carlos Augusto over Dimarco. obviously in front of the magical couple of Inter. Thuram-Lautaro Martinez.

SALZBURG (4-3-1-2): Schlager; Dedic, Solet, Pavlovic, Ulmer; Bidstrup, Gourna-Douath, Sucic; Gloukh; Simic, Konate. All. Struber

INTER (3-5-2): Sommer; Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Frattesi, Calhanoglu, Barella, Carlos Augusto; Lautaro, Sanchez. Coach Inzaghi

