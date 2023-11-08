Salzburg Inter streaming and live TV: where to watch the Champions League match

SALZBURG INTER STREAMING TV – This evening, Wednesday 8 November 2023, at 9pm Salzburg and Inter take the field at the Red Bull Arena in Salzburg, a match valid for the group stage of the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League. Where to watch the Salzburg Inter match live on TV and live streaming? Sky Sports? Dazn? Mediaset? Below are all the answers on how and where to watch the Champions League match in detail:

Salzburg Inter: where to watch it on TV and live streaming

The Champions League match between Salzburg and Inter will be visible live on TV and live streaming, exclusively, on Amazon Prime Video. Extensive pre- and post-match scheduled with interviews with the protagonists and in-studio comments with various guests and experts. Salzburg Inter’s kick-off is scheduled for 9pm today, Wednesday 8 November 2023. In this article we then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal way . Also because, let’s remember, piracy is a crime.

Match: Salzburg Inter

Where: Red Bull Arena, Salzburg

Date: Wednesday 8 November 2023

Hours: 21

TV channel: Amazon Prime Video

Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Probable lineups

We have seen where to watch Salzburg Inter on TV and live streaming, but who plays? What are the probable lineups? Let’s see together what the two coaches’ choices could be for tonight’s match at 9pm:

SALZBURG (4-3-1-2): Schlager; Dedic, Solet, Pavlovic, Ulmer; Bidstrup, Gourna-Douath, Sucic; Gloukh; Simic, Konate. All. Struber

INTER (3-5-2): Sommer; Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Frattesi, Calhanoglu, Barella, Carlos Augusto; Lautaro, Sanchez. Coach Inzaghi