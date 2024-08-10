Salwa came in second place behind Dominican Marildy Paulino with a time of 48.53 seconds, achieving the second medal for Bahrain, after Winfried Yaffe’s gold in the 3,000 steeplechase race.

“Thank God. I cannot describe how happy and grateful I am at this moment,” Salwa told Sky News Arabia. “Winning this medal is an incomparable feeling. It is the culmination of years of hard work and sacrifice, moments of doubt and fatigue, and days of continuous training. But all of that fades away when I stand on the podium and see the flag raised high.”

She added: “I dedicate this medal to the beloved Kingdom of Bahrain, to everyone who believed in me and supported me, most notably Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, President of the General Sports Authority, President of the Bahrain Olympic Committee, the Bahrain Athletics Federation, my family, friends and the training staff.”

Salwa had a good race and started strongly and was on her way to the title until the last corner when Paulino took off very quickly and got ahead of her.

Salwa tried to return in the last meters, but in vain.

The 26-year-old Salwa raised Bahrain’s tally of medals at the Olympic Games to six, all for women, after the golds of Maryam Jamal in the 1500m race in London 2012, Ruth Jebet in the 3000m steeplechase race in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, and Winfred Yafi in the current edition in the same race, and the silvers of Jepkiru Kirwa in the marathon race in Rio de Janeiro and Kalkidan Gezahigni in the 10000m race in Tokyo.