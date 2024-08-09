Paris (AFP)

Bahraini runner Salwa Eid Naser won the silver medal in the 400m race at the Paris Olympic Games.

Salwa came in second with a time of 48:53 seconds, achieving the second medal for Bahrain, after Winfried Jaffe’s gold in the 3,000m steeplechase race, while the gold went to Dominican Marildy Paulino (48:17 seconds), the silver medalist of the Tokyo 2021 edition, and the bronze went to Polish Natalia Kaczmarek (48:98 seconds).

“I can’t even begin to describe what this (silver) means,” she said after the race. “I’m happy and sad at the same time.”

Salwa had a good race, started strongly and was on her way to the title until the last corner when Paulino started very fast and got ahead of her, Nasser tried to come back in the last meters but to no avail.

The 26-year-old Nasser has raised Bahrain’s tally of Olympic medals to six, all in the women’s category, after the golds of Maryam Jamal in the 1500m race in London 2012, Ruth Jebet in the 3000m steeplechase race in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, and Yafi in the current edition in the same race, and the silvers of Jepkiru Kirwa in the marathon race in Rio de Janeiro and Kalkidan Gezahigni in the 10000m race in Tokyo.

This is the second time that Salwa, the 2019 world champion, has participated in the Olympic Games after Rio de Janeiro 2016 when she failed to reach the final round, and she missed the Tokyo 2021 version due to her two-year suspension after a long procedure, following her violation of her obligations related to anti-doping.