Salvo Sottile leaves his Facts to conduct a prime time program produced by Stand by me. Monica Giandotti switches to night line

He is one of the leading faces of Rai for the next season of in-depth prime time evenings. Except Slim come on Make your own in the early evening of Rai3 with a brand new program produced by Stand by me of good Simona Ercolani.

After leaving the newspaper of Michael Guardi, Sottile had been immediately blocked by Rai with an important exclusive (although his only program does not yet have a start date, perhaps January 2024) because it was held to be snatched by the competition. And so, fortunately, Salvo stays at home and has already set to work for a super evening with estimated double-digit ratings.

Meanwhile, the deepening direction loses Monica Giandotti that the director of TG3 Mario Orpheus has rivoluto in his news with growing share. Monica takes the place of Maurizio Mannoni to Night line and leave his Saturday afternoon at Laura Tecce highly esteemed by Brothers of Italy which from November will conduct a program of commentary on the weekly events of politics and current affairs throughout the season until June.

