Salvo beloved, my Livia: the cast Inspector Montalbano. Actors and characters

Today, Wednesday 8 November 2023, at 9.20 pm Rai 1 will broadcast (a repeat) the Par condicio episode of Inspector Montalbano played – as always – by Luca Zingaretti. But what is the cast of the Par condicio episode of Inspector Montalbano? Below is the list of the main actors of the film:

Luca Zingaretti: Commissioner Montalbano

Cesare Bocci: Mimì Augello

Peppino Mazzotta: Fazio

Angelo Russo: Catarella

Mariacristina Morocco: Barbara Bellini

Erika Ferrara: Mariuccia Coglitore

Gigio Morra: Judge Scognamiglio

Also present were Rosario Lisma (Antonio Cannizzaro), Luciano Scarpa (Giorgio Scalia), Roberta Giarrusso (Mrs. Caruana), Federica De Benedittis (Agata Cosentino), Katia Greco (Caterina Giunta), Giovanni Guardiano (Jacomuzzi), Ketty Governali (Adelina), Fabio Costanzo (Pasquale), Rosario Minardi (Romildo Bufardeci), Vitalba Andrea (Cristina Cosentino)

Plot

While a night watchman discovers Pasquale, Adelina’s son, stealing from a villa, a young girl, Agata Cosentino, a dear friend of Livia, is found dead in the municipal archive of Vigata, killed with a hammer. The victim, a shy and reserved girl, shouldn’t have been there: the offices were closed for renovations, and only the workers responsible for the work were working in the building. Montalbano will have to investigate two “strange” cases, to help his housekeeper’s son and shed light on the investigation of the dead girl, which will lead to a raw and uncomfortable truth.

Where to see Inspector Montalbano on TV and streaming

We have seen the cast, but where is it possible to see the episode Salvo beloved, Livia mia of Inspector Montalbano live on TV and streaming? The episode airs live on TV (rerun) tonight, 8 November 2023, at 9.20 pm on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow the Montalbano episode in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it. Also on RaiPlay it is possible to catch up on all the episodes of Montalbano thanks to the on demand function.