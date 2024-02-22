“Salvini should explain why seven years ago he said he was against it and today he is so keen to make it happen”





“It may be that he gets nothing, but there is an absolute need for this total lack of transparency to end immediately. It is absurd that a parliamentarian is denied access to the documents.” With these words the spokesperson of the Greens Angelo BonelliMP, answers the question of Affaritaliani.it on what you expect from the investigation opened by the Rome Prosecutor's Office after the complaint presented together with Nicola Fratoianni and Elly Schlein on the project for the construction of the Bridge over the Strait of Messina.

“14 billion in spending is planned when there are other priorities for Italy and the South. Not only that, they revived a twelve year old project with a tender issued twelve years ago and no one is indignant in this country? The government has thrown the law into landfill,” says Bonelli.

“I expect the Prosecutor's Office to verify the documents given that the Stretto di Messina company did not want to provide any documents and I want to understand whether what was written in the project update report is legitimate. IThe government does not respond to letters and parliamentary questions and therefore who should I turn to if not the Judiciary?“.

As for the words of Minister Salvini who spoke of the usual left of the no, the Green spokesperson is very clear: “I strongly claim this no. The Bridge is a great shame for Salvini which should explain why seven years ago they said against it and today they are so keen to make it happen, when, I want to remember, from Syracuse to Trapani by train it takes seven hours of travel with three changes. These are resources taken away from the South due to Salvini's electoral obsessions. I repeat, I claim this no. And the unacceptable no's are those of the Meloni government on the relaunch of railway infrastructure, on schools and above all on healthcare”, concludes Bonelli.