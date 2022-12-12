Salvini’s proposal on road safety: fines based on income. How does it work

“As part of the revision of the road code that Salvini has announced – specified the Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Galeazzo Bignami during the presentation of the Dekra report on road safety – we will carry out a specific study also on the possibility of achieving a proportionality between the income and the sanctions, because if the sanction evidently also has an afflictive nature, a person who has a higher income can evidently be afflicted from a point of view of contrasting road safety phenomena with a higher sanction”.

During his speech, in fact, Minister Salvini proposed a tightening on the penalties for those who drive, through a revision of the highway code of thirty years ago. Starting from the possibility of revocation of the license for life in the most serious cases.

Proportionate fines

The proposal of more or less high penalties based on income, on the other hand, would be an absolute novelty for Italy. This is already the case in other European countries, in Finland since the 1920s. But not only. In fact, the sanction proportionate to income is already a reality in Germany, Denmark, Sweden, France, Switzerland, Belgium and Great Britain, the last country to introduce the system in 2017.

The method of calculating the fine would change. In Great Britain, for example, infringements are sorted in order of increasing severity. And the fine varies between 25 per cent and 175 per cent of the motorist’s weekly income involved depending on the seriousness of the offence, with a ceiling set at £2,500 for a violation committed on the motorway and £1,000 on other roads.