Salvini’s League in Orban’s Patriots: Official announcement this week

After the elections the balance of power changes European Parliament. Salvini, deputy prime minister and leader of the League, in an interview with Free it is said “ready to join Orban’s group to change Europe“. “It happens that, with incredible arrogance, those who lost the European elections in almost all the countries of the Union are desperately trying to hold on to their seats. We will do everything to prevent this, saying a no clear to any hypothesis of Ursula bis And rejecting any alliance with socialists and eco-fanatics all taxes and landings. This is why we are building the Patriots groupwhich aims to be the third largest in the whole Parliament: This week there will be the conditions for an official announcement which will change the balance in Brussels”. The League would be ready to join Patriots for Europe to build “a new large group that counters lobbyists, bureaucrats, bankers, pro-Islamists and pro-Chinese“, says Salvini.

Still on the European game, Salvini underlines that “in recent years there has been a propaganda on unified networks to try to ridicule and downsize those who, like the League or Marine Le Pen, proposed a different model of Europe. Given that reality is stronger than any lie, it is now clearly emerging that the people of Europe want a radical change“. And “the parties allied with the League are at the top of the consensus in much of the continent”, he observes, wondering “Why would someone who calls himself “center-right” prefer the social-communists to the League and Le Pen?“.

Finally a new look at Italy and the tensions in the majority: “No conflict – Salvini guarantees -. I repeat: this government will continue to work well until 2027. Schlein and Conte can rest easy. I have read incredible reconstructions about possible early elections or heated phone calls between me and Giorgia, all bullshit. On Autonomy we proceed with conviction and speed as per the program and the Constitution; the direct election of the Prime Minister and a stable majority are the future of the country; the battle against the wretched gender theories, rented wombs for the rich, the use and dealing of drugs and the destruction of the family, are battles of civilization of the League and of the entire government. The relationships in the majority are excellent, we are determined to implement the government program and then win the political elections again at the natural expiry“.