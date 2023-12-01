We are the country of the strike. Salvini furious: “Unworthy and unacceptable scenes”

Yesterday there was yet another one strikethis time only in transport sector, organized by the unions Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl, Uiltrasporti, Ugl Ferrovieri, Fast Confsal and Orsa. So this time there was no general strike and the triple CGIL, CISL, UIL allied themselves with the bushes, i.e. the autonomous unions.

However, the damage done by this strike, centered in a crucial sector for a nation that has the geometry of an elongated boot, this time mainly affected those who work.

In fact, it was not the usual “weekend strike” i.e. Friday or Monday that we are used to but a midweek strike.

«Unworthy and unacceptable scenes in Italian stations. Out of respect for those who lost their lives at work we did not intervene, as happened recently, but it is clear that the

sacrosanct right to mobilization cannot cancel that of millions of citizens who must travel.”

And then again: “Today makes it even more evident that strikes lasting too many hours have very heavy repercussions on the lives of too many innocent people. I find it intolerable. It is my precise intention, in the future, do everything to ensure that similar scenes do not happen again although I hope that the unions will avoid unreasonable initiatives”.

The minister of Transport and Infrastructure posted images of the delay boards and chaos in the stations on social media.

This is the last act of a courageous war that Salvini is waging against “strike

wild”. In fact, no minister of the Republic had ever dared to compel workers while

he did it twice in a row.

The right to strike is guaranteed by the Constitution which however also guarantees the right to travel throughout the national territory. This is by right. But here the problem is political because the unions do not only do their job of protecting the sacrosanct rights of workers but they actually engage in politics. That the unions engaged in politics, in disguise, is certainly nothing new. For example, the CGIL, due to the principle of communicating vessels, has sent several general secretaries, such as Cofferati and Camusso, to the European and Italian parliaments and this should not be allowed.

Furthermore, the unions are outlawed because they have never published their budgets as the Constitution requires them to do. Maybe this government will be able to force him to do so? Or will this situation of illegality continue? This, among other things, was the first “non-holiday strike”, after the government’s clarifications on the chosen dates.

And it still hovers the threat to strike on December 15th, so around Christmas, which, coincidentally, is a Friday, we return to old habits. The intent is to create maximum inconvenience for citizens, causing, among other things, damage to trade in the most important period of the year.

Now Italy, since there has been Meloni governmenthas become the “Strike country” and it’s hard not to see a instrumental and political use of this instrument born to defend everyone’s democracy and now transformed into a political weapon.

Suffice it to say that one of the general strikes “against the budget” had been announced by Maurizio Landini even six months earlier, in short, a “preventive strike” against something, the budget measure, about which nothing was yet known. The absolute instrumentality of the initiative is evident.

However, something is changing and the inconveniences are the price Trimurti must pay to change

Italy.

