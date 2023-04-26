Dossier Monza, Salvini takes the field

Last April 5th Matthew Salvini, vice president of the Council of Ministers and Minister of Infrastructures, had met Flavio Briatore and – via video call – the president of Formula 1 Stefano Domenicali to talk about the future of the Italian Grand Prix at Monza. The Lombard race is in fact linked to the Circus with a contract expiring at the end of 2025 and to reconfirm its presence in the world championship calendar it needs important funding that can guarantee it to remain at the level required by the championship organizers.

On the sidelines of an electoral rally in Seregno, on Tuesday 25 April, Matteo Salvini announced a meeting at MIT for today, precisely with the theme of the future of Monza: “Tomorrow I will have a meeting in Rome at the ministry, the governor of Lombardy was also present, because the Monza Grand Prix is ​​at risk. And as a minister I will do everything for Monza to have its Grand Prix, which means history, tradition and work”.

Sticchi Damiani’s alarm

Recently, the president of the ACI, Angelo Sticchi Damiani had warned of the difficulties that the racetrack is going through: “We are facing a challenge, which is to go beyond 2025. I believe that Aci has made a crazy effort, but our balance sheet is starting to run into difficulties. Italy cannot fail to have its GP in Monza, but we have reached the limit“. The request of the Italian manager is very specific and he asked for a hand in terms of funding: “What we have to show Domenicali and F1 is that we are proceeding with seriousness and concreteness. We did what we had to do, now the rest is all done by procedures”.

Stefano Domenicali’s answer

Just yesterday the president of Formula 1, Stefano Domenicaliin a long interview granted to the newspaper The dayhad spoken of Monza, explaining that he needed a high-level plan: “2024 must be a date on which there are no more excuses for not doing things. The F1 calendar is a world of competition and it is essential that there are projects that are up to par, at a time when supply is more than demand. I look forward to seeing the proposals that will be presented to us in the coming months”. In fact, it is no mystery that we are talking about an African track entering the world championship stages, as well as the rotation of some European GPs.