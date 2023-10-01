Salvini with the trolley at Esselunga: “No peaches, but lots of stuff”. Rain of criticism on social media

“No peaches, but lots of stuff! Beautiful Sundays at Esselunga”. Salvini tries to ride the commercial of the well-known supermarket chain but is overwhelmed by criticism on social media.

From the high cost of shopping to the lack of use of gloves to the choice of large-scale retail trade, the post of the deputy prime minister and leader of the League was immediately targeted by the opposition but also by ordinary citizens.

“Blessed is she who manages to pack 6 shopping bags! We ordinary citizens can afford very little with the paychecks we receive”, one of the comments. “Beautiful Sundays must be at home, not in shopping malls! You talk a lot about family…well, Sundays must be with the family, around a table”, wrote another user. “Matteo with all due respect but you could have saved yourself this, the families who don’t make it to the end of the month!”, another of the criticisms. “I’ve been working in the factory for 20 years and I can’t afford the shopping there.”

“Chestnuts at 5 euros per kg and people are dying of hunger!”, wrote Cinquestelle Daniele Diaco instead. “It’s thirty degrees and you take a photo while you buy the chestnuts. Nothing, never make it, not even by mistake,” attacked Luca Paladini, spokesperson for the Sentinelli of Milan and regional councilor of Lombardy.