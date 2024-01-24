“Salvini with the Tesla stuck on the ice”: the viral lookalike on social media infuriates the minister
The video that went viral on TikTok, in which you see a lookalike of Matteo Salvini, mistaken by many for the minister, getting into a Tesla stuck on the ice after putting chains on it.
The minister reshared the video on his Instagram profile, replying: “They even invent fake videos to attack me and the League. By the way, I've never owned or driven a Tesla. How much do we scare certain people??? Full speed ahead, Friends!”.
