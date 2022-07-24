Elections 25 September, the secretary of the League Matteo Salvini ad Affaritaliani.it

“The center-right will be united, unlike a divided and quarrelsome left. The Italians will choose who governs with their votes, whoever gets more will indicate the prime minister, as it should be”. With these words Matteo Salvini answers the question of Affaritaliani.it if the center-right will be united in the elections of 25 September and if the rule is always valid that the party of the coalition that gets the most votes expresses the premier (in case of victory).

When asked about the hypothesis Silvio Berlusconi president of the Senate, the secretary of the League replies: “We did not talk about assignments but only about programs, with security, the blocking of clandestine landings and the scrapping of millions of Equitalia files as priorities. Berlusconi? With everything he has done in Italy and in the world, he can legitimately aspire to any positionbut we never talked about it. “And finally:” PS Draghi was abandoned by 5Stelle and PD, not by others “.

