EU: Salvini, ‘we want to change Europe, enough with diktats or vetoes on unwelcome parties’

”Dear director, in Florence we have found forces that propose a Europe different from the one shaped (badly) by the socialists. We wish to propose a different model, promoting cooperation between states with equal dignity capable of agreeing on some fundamental issues without complicating the lives of individual national governments, especially if they are unwelcome to the Commission’s orientation as has happened too many times in the past”. Matteo Salvini writes this in a letter to ‘Corsera’ where he launches an appeal to the Fi and Fdi allies: ”the centre-right must be united in Europe”, thus following ”Berlusconi’s teaching”, who ”cleared the MSI to block the PCI-PDS, now Pd”. The leader of the League, however, forcefully asks to ”change the EU”, saying no more ”diktats or vetoes on parties”. ”It is no longer time to accept whatever diktat comes from Brussels” Paolo Agnelli, president of Confimi Industria, said yesterday – the deputy prime minister recalls -. Courageous words, dictated by those who know the world of work and business well and do not like venturing into risky poker games. The united center-right has already made it possible to dismantle some wrong measures such as those on packaging”.

European elections: Salvini’s appeal to allies, ‘the centre-right must be united in Europe, Berlusconi’s teaching is’

”I ask you, director: can we ignore a party that has 30% in France, can we snub the leading party in Holland, can we cancel one of the most important parties in Austria, can we cut off the force that is growing the most in Germany? Are we really removing decades of Italian political history, with the League having a solid and appreciated tradition of local and national government? For what reason? Does a piece of the European center-right really prefer to ally itself with the socialists of taxes and open borders in exchange for benefits and giving in on the political line? Also for these considerations, the center-right must cultivate unity in Europe as we have done (and will continue to do) in Italy. Berlusconi taught us this. I don’t forget it”. This is how Matteo Salvini concludes a letter published in ‘Corsera’.

