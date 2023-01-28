Salvini: “We have governed for 30 years. Zelensky in Sanremo? War doesn’t end like this”

On the Lombardy Region and regional, Matthew Salvini, visiting the Sesto San Giovanni market with some candidates from the Carroccio in Lombardy, the center-right still charges. “If we have governed Lombardy for 30 years, there will be some reason – said the transport minister – 200,000 people from outside come to this region for treatment every year. February 12 and 13 – he added – is just around the corner. Rho or Busto people don’t know that they vote and the left doesn’t talk about it because they know they’ll take a blow that they’ll remember for the next 10 years”.

The leader of the League also spoke about Sanremo, answering some questions. After the controversy about Zelensky and his presence, responds to the Festival using irony. “I was thinking of inviting myself to Sanremo to sing two songs,” said the Northern League leader and transport minister. “I also went to Gruber – added Salvini – the only one I don’t go to is Fazio”. Still on Sanremo, in the afternoon event “La Lega del Fare”, he increased the dose, saying that “I hope that the war will end as soon as possible, but it is not with an appearance in Sanremo that you put an end to this war”.

