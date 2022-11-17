Matteo Salvini puts on the shoes of the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport and tries to knock on the door of Tesla in search of fortune. The leader of the League and holder of the department within the Meloni government has in fact hoped for investments in Italy by Elon Musk, appealing to the number one of the American car manufacturer specializing in electric cars to evaluate our country for future investments. Salvini would have said he was ready to welcome Musk with open arms, underlining all his appreciation for the South African billionaire and his company.

“I would like Elon Musk to be able to work in Italy, to invest in Italy. We open the doors to them.” These are the words of the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport on the occasion of a webinar organized by Il Messaggero. Who knows if Tesla’s CEO will respond to Salvini’s appeal, perhaps with a message on Twitter, the eclectic entrepreneur’s favorite social network who, among other things, has now also acquired the property. What is certain is that at the moment there are no investment programs for the American brand in Italy, which is only starting today as part of the brand’s pilot project for the opening of the Supercharger network to non-Tesla owners as well, with 20 stations that will be available for all owners of an electric car both on subscription with discounted rates and with a cost per recharge without signing any prior agreement.

Tesla by the way already has a recently opened European hub, the Gigafactory in Berlin which is currently producing the Model Ys for the Old Continent market. The other major production sites are those in Nevada, California, New York, Texas and Shanghai. It’s hard to think that Musk will want to expand his operations in Europe before having sent his German hub to full capacity, but who knows if Salvini’s appeal could lead to some kind of opening in the future.