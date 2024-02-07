Salvini: “Victory over tractors”

Matteo Salvini takes first place in the electoral campaign against the EU: “Farmers contest the anti-agricultural policies of the EU and have all my solidarity because paying farmers for not doing their job, for leaving their fields uncultivated or paying fishermen for not going fishing is an entirely European madness and therefore I am at their side. I hope that traffic disruptions in Italy will be reduced to a minimum, and here I speak as a minister, but I am ideally at their side on the tractor”.

A battle, his, that it is also deeply felt by the general population who does not look favorably on the bizarre ways of the EU. Agriculture, among other things, was also a very important issue in Bossi's old Northern League.

Italy is also a country with a great peasant tradition and our food is a world-class excellence.

It must also be said that the problem of agriculture and its management is not the only one and indeed is linked, for example, to that of Brussels' extreme environmentalism which in the name of often demagogic battles, such as that on climate change , proposes absurd solutions to farmers such as crop rotation and production limitations.

Not to mention the limitations on the length of courgettes and other similar madnesses that show how far the EU is from its subjects.

The Eurocrats of Strasbourg and Brussels have completely lost touch with reality but the tractors have come to make them think.

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the EU, had to make a sensational U-turn: from the barbed wire that had welcomed the arrival of the tractors and to a more prudent dialogue.

“Our farmers deserve to be listened to. I know they are worried about the future of agriculture and their future. But they also know that agriculture must transition to a more sustainable production model, so that their companies remain profitable for years to come. Many of them feel cornered. Farmers are the first to feel the effects of climate change. Drought and floods have destroyed crops and threatened livestock. Farmers are feeling the impact of the Russian war, inflation, the increase in the cost of energy and fertilizers. Nonetheless, they work hard every day to produce the quality food we eat. For this, we owe them appreciation, thanks and respect.”

A 360 degree Fantozzian reversal compared to the bellicose declarations of recent days.

The only thing to understand is whether the conversion is the result of regret or someone pulled Ursula's ears.