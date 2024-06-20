Genoa – “We are in a Republic where a repeatedly elected governor is under house arrest in nine years he changed the face of his region. I read that the wiretapping would continue for four years. I don’t think it’s healthy. Is it normal for precautionary measures to be chosen during an election campaign after four years of wiretapping?”. She said it the Northern League secretary Matteo Salvini talking about the investigation in which Giovanni Toti is involved. If Toti were to resign, the deputy prime minister continues, “it would be a very dangerous precedent”.

“I read in the newspapers that they will revoke his house arrest only if he resigns. I am horrified at the mere thought and I hope it is a journalistic stretch. It would be kidnapping. It’s Soviet stuff“, he concludes.

Just today, at the Palace of Justice in Genoa, the lawyer Stefano Savi presented the appeal to the Review against the order of investigating judge Paola Faggioni who rejected the previous request last Friday which requested that Toti’s house arrest be revoked. “In light of the progress made by the investigations, with the new witnesses heard by the prosecutors, as well as the impressive amount of evidentiary material collected, also in light of the interrogation of Toti himself, of the awareness of what was contested as a crime, of the publicity of the investigation itself, of the absence of imminent electoral rounds – the next ones will be the renewal of the Regional Council in which Toti will not be able to participate under current legislation -, we believe that the need for house arrest no longer exists” explains the defender. The lawyer reiterates “the need to balance procedural needs with those of the popular mandatedeemed worthy of protection by current legislation and the Constitution”. In the alternative to the total revocation of the measure, the defense requests “its transformation into a less afflictive measure compatible with the political evaluations necessary at the moment”.