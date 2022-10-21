At the end of the consultations, the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella conferred on Giorgia Meloni the task of forming the government which presented thelist of ministers.

New Minister of Transport: October 21, 2022 Giorgia Meloni accepted the post of Prime Minister and communicated his team by presenting the list of Ministers to the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella. To the Ministry of Infrastructure and Sustainable Mobility (the Ministry changed its name) appointed Matteo Salvinithe leader of the league he replaces Enrico Giovannini.

List of new Meloni Government Ministers

Ministry of the Interior – Matteo Piantedosi

– Matteo Piantedosi Ministry of Justice – Carlo Nordio

– Carlo Nordio Foreign Ministry – Antonio Tajani (deputy premier)

– Antonio Tajani (deputy premier) Ministry of Economy and Finance – Giancarlo Giorgetti

– Giancarlo Giorgetti Ministry of Economic Development – Adolfo Urso

– Adolfo Urso Ministry of Labor and Social Policies – Marina Elvira Calderone

– Marina Elvira Calderone Ministry of Health – Orazio Schillaci

– Orazio Schillaci Ministry of Infrastructure and Sustainable Mobility – Matteo Salvini (deputy premier)

– Matteo Salvini (deputy premier) Ministry of Defence – Guido Crosetto

– Guido Crosetto Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security – Paolo Zangrillo

– Paolo Zangrillo Ministry of Agriculture and Food Sovereignty – Francesco Lollobrigida

– Francesco Lollobrigida Ministry of Cultural Heritage – Gennaro Sangiuliano

– Gennaro Sangiuliano Ministry of Education and Merit – Giuseppe Valditara

– Giuseppe Valditara Ministry of University and Research – Anna Maria Bernini

– Anna Maria Bernini Ministry of Regional Affairs and Autonomies – Roberto Calderoli

– Roberto Calderoli Ministry of Public Administration – Gilberto Pichetto Fratin

– Gilberto Pichetto Fratin Ministry of Reforms – Elisabetta Casellati

– Elisabetta Casellati Ministry of Relations with Parliament – Luca Ciriani

– Luca Ciriani Ministry of Family, Birth and Equal Opportunities – Eugenia Maria Roccella

– Eugenia Maria Roccella Ministry of Disability – Alessandra Locatelli

– Alessandra Locatelli Ministry of Tourism – Daniela Santanché

– Daniela Santanché Ministry of Sports and Youth – Andrea Abodi

– Andrea Abodi Ministry of European Affairs, Cohesion Policies and Pnrr – Raffaele Fitto

– Raffaele Fitto Ministry of the Sea and for the South: Sebastiano Musumeci

Who is the Minister of Transport of the Meloni Government, Matteo Salvini

Matteo Salvini is the new Ministry of Infrastructure and Sustainable Mobility of the Meloni Government. The new Prime Minister of Fratelli d’Italia has appointed Salvini to lead the Ministry of Sustainable Infrastructure and Mobility.

Matteo Salvini, former Minister of the Interior in the Conte 1 government until 2019, is the new Minister of sustainable infrastructure and mobility. The leader of the League for the next 5 years will be the holder of the Ministry which has the competence on national infrastructure networks (road and motorway, railway, port and airport) at the service of means of transport and on land, sea and air transport.

Salvini began his political career in the Northern League in 1990; he was elected city councilor of Milan (1993-1998, 2006-2008), then MEP (2004-2006 and, for two consecutive terms, 2009-2018), in addition to the House of Representatives in the 2008 and 2013 elections and al Senate of the Republic in the policies of 2018 and 2022.

In the Meloni government, in addition to being Minister of Infrastructure, he also takes on the position of Deputy Prime Minister.

On 21 October 2021 the Government of Giorgia Meloni was born

The Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport will work closely with the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Safetydriven by Paolo Zangrillo.

The President Giorgia Meloni reads the list of Ministers for the new Government

