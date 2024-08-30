Piazza 2024, the speech of Deputy Prime Minister Salvini

On the day of summit between the leaders of the Centre-right and the first Council of Ministers after the holidays, intervenes in The Square Matteo Salvini, leader of the League and deputy prime minister. The kermesse of affaritaliani.it which takes place in Ceglie Messapica, in the province of Brindisi, is an opportunity for Salvini to clarify some points. Interviewed by Andrea Giambruno, journalist and former partner of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, together with the director Angelo Maria Perrino, the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport explains that “our Bible is the program and the unity of the center-right. With Giorgia (Meloni ed.) there is a personal relationship as well as a political one, which we have found in these two years. From the pizza party, to the text message, to the letter. And when it is like this other controversies are easier to resolve”he assured.

The fact remains that “August saw us in different positions on some issues” with the other majority parties “like Ius scholae and immigration but the important thing is the center-right program. Today at the summit we cleared the field of the arguments that divide us”, explains.

“The ‘Ius Scholae’? My opinion is that it is not necessary”, he reiterated. “At 18 you have the maturity needed to decide what citizenship you want to have – explains Salvini -, I don’t understand why there is political controversy, perhaps because it’s August and there are fewer arguments. Let’s get back to the important things that are salaries, pensions and taxes”.

For Salvini it is also an opportunity to return to the social post on the non-Italian origin of the murderer of Sharon, the thirty-year-old killed in Bergamo.

“I’m sending a hug to the family and a prayer for her. That an Italian citizen of African origins stabbed a girl on the street for no reason is a tragic news story. There is no racial connotation. If he had been a Finn, an Eskimo or a Biassonese it would have been a tragedy all the same. The problem is the bad faith of a certain left that sees evil everywhere regardless”, said Salvini.

As for Rai, still without a new Board of Directors several weeks after the resignation of President Marinella Soldi, Salvini claims that “to close the agreement on Rai, the vote of a part of the opposition is also needed. We need someone on the other side with the desire to build, so I hope we move from the ‘eternal no’ to the ‘yes’. It’s not just me, Meloni and Tajani. I assure you, however, that we will not waste days and nights on the Rai issue”.

With General Roberto Vannacci, an MEP elected as an independent in the ranks of the League, “I speak every day and comment, as with Giorgia Meloni, on newspaper articles”, says the deputy prime minister. Articles that, in the opinion of Minister Salvini, are not always truthful. “Today – says Salvini -, during the summit the news arrives ‘Bossi is dead’, I called him and he was at home eating. To say how a certain sloppy and widespread journalism does not stop even in the face of death”. Vannacci, according to Salvini, “will be in Pontida and has no intention of founding a new party”.